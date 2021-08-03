Transportation specialists at the docks aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, use a crane to lift an F-35 airframe from a barge and transfer it to a self-propelled transport dolly for movement to Fleet Readiness Center East. The barge delivered the airframe from MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, via the Intracoastal Waterway. FRCE will use the stripped-down airframe as a depot maintenance trainer and in engineering testing, which will allow for the development of improved tooling, maintenance procedures and sustainment practices.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 15:44
|Photo ID:
|6566415
|VIRIN:
|210308-N-YO373-1001
|Resolution:
|1500x842
|Size:
|267.76 KB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training [Image 4 of 4], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training
LEAVE A COMMENT