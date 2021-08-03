Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training [Image 1 of 4]

    FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Heather Wilburn 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Transportation specialists at the docks aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, use a crane to lift an F-35 airframe from a barge and transfer it to a self-propelled transport dolly for movement to Fleet Readiness Center East. The barge delivered the airframe from MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, via the Intracoastal Waterway. FRCE will use the stripped-down airframe as a depot maintenance trainer and in engineering testing, which will allow for the development of improved tooling, maintenance procedures and sustainment practices.

