GHWB Sailors Participate in GQ Drill

201106-N-LZ409-1075 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 2, 2020) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) man a hose during a general quarters drill. GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bodie Estep)

