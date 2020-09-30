200930-N-LZ409-1108 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sep. 30, 2020) A Sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), right, reports to a damage control training team (DCTT) leader during a fire drill aboard GHWB. Sailors from GHWB and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conduct a joint shipboard fire drill aboard GHWB. GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bodie Estep)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2020 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 13:16 Photo ID: 6566143 VIRIN: 200930-N-LZ409-1108 Resolution: 4640x3314 Size: 2.92 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB and Truman Sailors Conduct Joint Shipboard Fire Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.