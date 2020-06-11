Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Sailors Participate in GQ Drill [Image 4 of 6]

    GHWB Sailors Participate in GQ Drill

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bodie Estep 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    201106-N-LZ409-1090 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 2, 2020) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) man a hose during a general quarters drill. GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bodie Estep)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailors Participate in GQ Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    General Quarters
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    COVID-19

