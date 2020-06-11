201106-N-LZ409-1090 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 2, 2020) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) man a hose during a general quarters drill. GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 13:16
|Photo ID:
|6566145
|VIRIN:
|201106-N-LZ409-1090
|Resolution:
|3787x3088
|Size:
|940.82 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GHWB Sailors Participate in GQ Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
