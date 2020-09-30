Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB and Truman Sailors Conduct Joint Shipboard Fire Drill [Image 1 of 6]

    GHWB and Truman Sailors Conduct Joint Shipboard Fire Drill

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bodie Estep 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    200930-N-LZ409-1107 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sep. 30, 2020) A Sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) adjusts the straps on his shipmate’s Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) during a fire drill aboard USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). Sailors from GHWB and Truman conduct a joint shipboard fire drill aboard GHWB. GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bodie Estep)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 13:16
    Photo ID: 6566142
    VIRIN: 200930-N-LZ409-1107
    Resolution: 3124x4373
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB and Truman Sailors Conduct Joint Shipboard Fire Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 75
    Harry S. Truman
    fire drill
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    aircraft carrier
    US Navy

