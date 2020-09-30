GHWB and Truman Sailors Conduct Joint Shipboard Fire Drill

200930-N-LZ409-1107 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sep. 30, 2020) A Sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) adjusts the straps on his shipmate’s Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) during a fire drill aboard USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). Sailors from GHWB and Truman conduct a joint shipboard fire drill aboard GHWB. GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bodie Estep)

