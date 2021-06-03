PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 6, 2021) Ensign Desea T. Bush, from Miami, Fla., prepares to deploy an Acoustic Device Countermeasure (ADC) during an Anti-Submarine Warfare drill onboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Yeltsin E. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 01:33 Photo ID: 6565533 VIRIN: 210306-N-VW808-995 Resolution: 801x554 Size: 43.96 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Officer Deploys ADC During Drill [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Yeltsin Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.