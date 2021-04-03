GTN Conducts LCU Stern Gate Marriage

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Mar. 5, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Third Class Morgan M. Marshall, from Los Angeles, Calif. directs a Stern Gate Marriage with Landing Craft, Utility 1634, assigned to Naval Beach Unit Seven (NBU 7), onboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua R. Mesler)

Date Taken: 03.04.2021
Location: GUAM, GU