Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    GTN Conducts LCU Stern Gate Marriage [Image 1 of 4]

    GTN Conducts LCU Stern Gate Marriage

    GUAM, GUAM

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Yeltsin Rodriguez 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Mar. 5, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Third Class Morgan M. Marshall, from Los Angeles, Calif. directs a Stern Gate Marriage with Landing Craft, Utility 1634, assigned to Naval Beach Unit Seven (NBU 7), onboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua R. Mesler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 01:33
    Photo ID: 6565530
    VIRIN: 210304-N-VW808-260
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: GUAM, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GTN Conducts LCU Stern Gate Marriage [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Yeltsin Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GTN Conducts LCU Stern Gate Marriage
    U.S. Marines Conduct LAV Live Fire Exercise At Sea
    U.S. Navy Officer Deploys ADC During Drill
    GERMANTOWN Conducts Amphibious Operations Near Camp Fuji

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forward Deployed
    Amphibious
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Blue and Green Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT