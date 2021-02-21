Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANTOWN Conducts Amphibious Operations Near Camp Fuji [Image 4 of 4]

    GERMANTOWN Conducts Amphibious Operations Near Camp Fuji

    NUMAZU, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Yeltsin Rodriguez 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    NUMAZU, Japan (Feb. 21, 2021) Landing Craft, Air Cushion 30, assigned to Naval Beach Unit Seven (NBU 7), approaches amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) for recovery while conducting operations in support of offloading U.S. Marine Corps personnel and equipment at Camp Fuji. Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua R. Mesler)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021
    Location: NUMAZU, SHIZUOKA, JP 
