GERMANTOWN Conducts Amphibious Operations Near Camp Fuji

NUMAZU, Japan (Feb. 21, 2021) Landing Craft, Air Cushion 30, assigned to Naval Beach Unit Seven (NBU 7), approaches amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) for recovery while conducting operations in support of offloading U.S. Marine Corps personnel and equipment at Camp Fuji. Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua R. Mesler)

