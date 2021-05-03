U.S. Marines Conduct LAV Live Fire Exercise At Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 5, 2021) U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit onboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) conduct live fire exercises with a Light Armored Vehicle’s 25MM Bushmaster gun. Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Corporal Joseph DeMarcus)

