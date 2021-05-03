Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct LAV Live Fire Exercise At Sea [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Marines Conduct LAV Live Fire Exercise At Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 5, 2021) U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit onboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) conduct live fire exercises with a Light Armored Vehicle’s 25MM Bushmaster gun. Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Corporal Joseph DeMarcus)

