210320-N-NO824-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) fires its vertical launching system during a live fire exercise. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Information Specialist Anthony St. Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.21.2021 20:58 Photo ID: 6565379 VIRIN: 210320-N-NO824-1003 Resolution: 2335x1313 Size: 624.88 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Benfold VLS Launch [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.