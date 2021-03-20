Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benfold VLS Launch [Image 3 of 7]

    Benfold VLS Launch

    AT SEA

    03.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210320-N-NO824-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) fires a standard missile (SM) 2 from its vertical launching system during a live fire exercise. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Information Specialist Anthony St. Thomas)

