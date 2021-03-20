210320-N-VD554-1104 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) fires a standard missile (SM) 2 from its vertical launching system during a live fire exercise. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano) (This image has been stitched from multiple photos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.21.2021 20:58 Photo ID: 6565371 VIRIN: 210320-N-VD554-1104 Resolution: 830x1476 Size: 588.7 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Benfold VLS Launch [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.