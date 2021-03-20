Benfold VLS Launch

210320-N-VD554-1104 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) fires a standard missile (SM) 2 from its vertical launching system during a live fire exercise. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano) (This image has been stitched from multiple photos)
