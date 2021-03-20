Benfold VLS Launch

210320-N-NO824-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) – A standard missile (SM) 2 fired from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold’s (DDG 65) vertical launching system hits a target during a live fire exercise. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Information Specialist Anthony St. Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 20:58
|Photo ID:
|6565378
|VIRIN:
|210320-N-NO824-1002
|Resolution:
|1370x979
|Size:
|737.86 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
