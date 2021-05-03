Airmen from the 314th Aircraft Maintenance Unit perform an end of runway inspection on an F-16 Viper, March 5, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Airmen were preparing for a temporary duty assignment for the Weapons Systems Evaluation Program at Tyndall AFB, Florida, where they worked in a joint environment to evaluate air-to-air weapons systems on behalf of Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 10:51
|Photo ID:
|6565193
|VIRIN:
|210305-F-UE756-1173
|Resolution:
|6010x4324
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 314th 'Warhawks' strike again [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Holloman units complete joint weapons evaluation at Tyndall Air Force Base
