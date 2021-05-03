314th 'Warhawks' strike again

Airmen from the 314th Aircraft Maintenance Unit perform an end of runway inspection on an F-16 Viper, March 5, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Airmen were preparing for a temporary duty assignment for the Weapons Systems Evaluation Program at Tyndall AFB, Florida, where they worked in a joint environment to evaluate air-to-air weapons systems on behalf of Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

