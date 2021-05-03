314th 'Warhawks' strike again

Lt. Col. Michael Mullin, 314th Fighter Squadron commander, prepares to take off as Senior Airman Wyatt Nevins, 314th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, performs pre-flight checks prior to taxi onto the runway, March 5, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Mullin was the detachment commander for all Holloman units during the Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall AFB, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

