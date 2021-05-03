Lt. Col. Michael Mullin, 314th Fighter Squadron commander, prepares to take off as Senior Airman Wyatt Nevins, 314th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, performs pre-flight checks prior to taxi onto the runway, March 5, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Mullin was the detachment commander for all Holloman units during the Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall AFB, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 10:51
|Photo ID:
|6565191
|VIRIN:
|210305-F-UE756-1273
|Resolution:
|4928x2960
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 314th 'Warhawks' strike again [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS
Holloman units complete joint weapons evaluation at Tyndall Air Force Base
