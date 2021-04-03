314th 'Warhawks' strike again

Staff Sgt. Jeremy Ward, left, 314th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Aharon Garcia, 314th AMU Aerospace Propulsion craftsman, repair blade damage on an F-16 Viper engine, March 5, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Ward and Garcia helped switch out a serviceable engine from one F-16 to another in preparation for the temporary duty assignment to Tyndall AFB, Florida for the Weapons System Evaluation Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

