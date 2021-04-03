Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    314th 'Warhawks' strike again [Image 1 of 4]

    314th 'Warhawks' strike again

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jeremy Ward, left, 314th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Aharon Garcia, 314th AMU Aerospace Propulsion craftsman, repair blade damage on an F-16 Viper engine, March 5, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Ward and Garcia helped switch out a serviceable engine from one F-16 to another in preparation for the temporary duty assignment to Tyndall AFB, Florida for the Weapons System Evaluation Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 10:51
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 314th 'Warhawks' strike again [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

