314th 'Warhawks' strike again

Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, prepares to get in an F-16 Viper during pre-flight checks, March 5, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Keeney took part in the first few days of the Weapon System Evaluation Program with the 314th Fighter Squadron for their temporary duty training assignment to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

