    103rd’s new engine test facility bolsters mission readiness [Image 7 of 8]

    103rd’s new engine test facility bolsters mission readiness

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    A T56 turboprop engine is tested inside a T-10 Hush House at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, March 17, 2021. The new facility allows 103rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technicians to run engines in a noise-suppressing environment and maximize engine maintenance efficiency for the 103rd Airlift Wing’s fleet of C-130H Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021 10:51
    Photo ID: 6564767
    VIRIN: 210317-Z-DY403-067
    Resolution: 6140x4912
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Maintenance
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Engine Run
    Aerospace Propulsion
    Hush House

