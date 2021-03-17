103rd’s new engine test facility bolsters mission readiness

A T-10 Hush House sits adjacent to the flight line at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, March 17, 2020. The new facility allows 103rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technicians to run T56 engines in a noise-suppressing environment and maximize engine maintenance efficiency for the 103rd Airlift Wing’s fleet of C-130H Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

Date Taken: 03.17.2021
Date Posted: 03.20.2021
Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US