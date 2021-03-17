A T56 turboprop engine is mounted to a test cell inside a T-10 Hush House at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, March 17, 2021. The new facility allows 103rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technicians to run engines in a noise-suppressing environment and maximize engine maintenance efficiency for the 103rd Airlift Wing’s fleet of C-130H Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.20.2021 10:51 Photo ID: 6564763 VIRIN: 210317-Z-DY403-030 Resolution: 6125x4594 Size: 6.65 MB Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 103rd’s new engine test facility bolsters mission readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.