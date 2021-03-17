103rd’s new engine test facility bolsters mission readiness

A “Test in Progress” sign is illuminated as 103rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technicians prepare to run a T56 engine inside a T-10 Hush House at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, March 17, 2021. The new facility allows the aerospace propulsion shop to run engines in a noise-suppressing environment and maximize engine maintenance efficiency for the 103rd Airlift Wing’s fleet of C-130H Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

