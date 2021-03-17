A “Test in Progress” sign is illuminated as 103rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technicians prepare to run a T56 engine inside a T-10 Hush House at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, March 17, 2021. The new facility allows the aerospace propulsion shop to run engines in a noise-suppressing environment and maximize engine maintenance efficiency for the 103rd Airlift Wing’s fleet of C-130H Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)
This work, 103rd’s new engine test facility bolsters mission readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
