    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dartanon Delagarza 

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 20, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, delivers cargo to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea March 20, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021 07:56
    VIRIN: 210320-N-MQ442-1018
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

