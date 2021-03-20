INDIAN OCEAN (March 20, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, delivers cargo to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea March 20, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Faith McCollum)
|03.20.2021
|03.20.2021 07:56
|6564698
|210320-N-GS837-1091
|3846x2560
|853.68 KB
|INDIAN OCEAN
|2
|3
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], by SN Faith McCollum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
