INDIAN OCEAN (March 20, 2021) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Brittnee Brinkley, from Detroit, left, guides U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Kendrick R. Villasin, from Hayward, Calif., on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea March 20, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

