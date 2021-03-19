YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 19, 2021) Cmdr. Robert J. Briggs is greeted during a change of command ceremony aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) while in port at Naval Base Yokosuka. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2021 05:27
|Photo ID:
|6564678
|VIRIN:
|210319-N-YA628-1115
|Resolution:
|1703x2751
|Size:
|871.12 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Mustin Conducts Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT