USS Mustin Conducts Change of Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan – In a socially distanced change of command ceremony, Cmdr. Robert J. Briggs relieved Cmdr. Todd Penrod as commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) March 19 while in port at Naval Base Yokosuka.



In a speech to the crew, Penrod said: “As captain, I was always most proud of and am forever indebted to each member of the crew, as it was your collective actions that kept this warship operating at sea. You masterfully tackled numerous challenges, and succeeded regardless of the odds, consistent with Mustin’s motto, “”Always Be Bold!””



The ceremony marked the end of a successful tour for Penrod, who served since 2019 as the ship’s twelfth commanding officer. Amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, Mustin participated in multilateral maritime exercises, including Integrated Ship and Air Team Training (ISATT), Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), Freedom of Navigation Operations, and Carrier Strike Force Operations, with the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and the USS Nimitz (CVN-68).



Mustin also participated in a multinational cooperative deployment (CODEP) with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Royal Australian Navy. Mustin’s work with U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region reinforced the U.S. Navy’s mutual commitment to international maritime norms and promote regional stability.



“Cmdr. Penrod and the Mighty Mustin crew have performed admirably and we’re proud of all the hard work each sailor has put forth,” said the ceremony’s guest speaker: Capt. Walter Mainor, Deputy Commodore, Destroyer Squadron Fifteen. “I’m confident that this ship and her tenacious crew will continue to impress us and press the envelope for destroyer operations across the region.”



Briggs, a native of New York, most recently served as the executive officer onboard USS Vicksburg (CG 69). During his command, Mustin will complete its tenure in Japan and homeport shift to the west coast of the United States.



In his remarks to the crew, Briggs thanked Penrod for his steady leadership and vision, noting the legacy of excellence the former commanding officer leaves behind. Expressing his excitement, Briggs said, “I am excited to be the one to help write the next chapter of the ship’s life, and very proud to be a member of Mustin Nation.”



Mustin is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict.

