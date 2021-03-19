Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin Conducts Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Mustin Conducts Change of Command

    JAPAN

    03.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 19, 2021) Capt. Walter Mainor is greeted during a change of command ceremony aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) while in port at Naval Base Yokosuka. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

    TAGS

    USS Mustin
    DDG 89
    Change of command
    DESRON 15
    CTF-71

