YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 19, 2021) Cmdr. Todd Penrod receives gifts from the Chief's Mess of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a change of command ceremony aboard Mustin while in port at Naval Base Yokosuka. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.20.2021 05:27 Photo ID: 6564682 VIRIN: 210319-N-YA628-2439 Resolution: 4213x3307 Size: 1.16 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mustin Conducts Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.