YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 19, 2021) Cmdr. Todd Penrod receives gifts from the Chief's Mess of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a change of command ceremony aboard Mustin while in port at Naval Base Yokosuka. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2021 05:27
|Photo ID:
|6564682
|VIRIN:
|210319-N-YA628-2439
|Resolution:
|4213x3307
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Mustin Conducts Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
