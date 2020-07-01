The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 2 during a missile exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2020 Date Posted: 03.20.2021 01:30 Photo ID: 6564628 VIRIN: 210320-N-HI376-1054 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 998.48 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 14 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John S. McCain launches Standard Missile (SM) 2 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.