    USS John S. McCain launches Standard Missile (SM) 2 [Image 7 of 7]

    USS John S. McCain launches Standard Missile (SM) 2

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 2 during a missile exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    This work, USS John S. McCain launches Standard Missile (SM) 2 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)
    Standard Missile
    SM 2

