    USS John S. McCain launches Standard Missile (SM) 2 [Image 6 of 7]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 2 during a missile exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Mike Ojeda)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021 01:30
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain launches Standard Missile (SM) 2 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)
    Standard Missile
    SM 2

