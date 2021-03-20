USS John S. McCain launches Standard Missile (SM) 2

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 2 during a missile exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Mike Ojeda)

