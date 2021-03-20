The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 2 during a missile exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2021 01:30
|Photo ID:
|6564629
|VIRIN:
|210320-N-HI376-1013
|Resolution:
|2193x2741
|Size:
|945.6 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|14
This work, USS John S. McCain launches Standard Missile (SM) 2 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
