9th EBS presents operational readiness to Norwegian Chief of Defense and Chargé d’affaires, a.i.

Airmen assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron greet Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen, Norwegian Chief of Defense, and Richard Riley, Chargé d’affaires, ad interim, for the American Embassy in Oslo, on the flightline at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 9, 2021. Kristoffersen and Riley traveled to Ørland AFS where they met Airmen and Norwegian service members participating in Bomber Task Force Europe missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

