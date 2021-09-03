Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen, Norwegian Chief of Defense, exits a bus on the flightline at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 9, 2021. The Norwegian Chief of Defense is the second highest ranking officer in the Norwegian armed forces, only following the king of Norway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6564494
|VIRIN:
|210309-F-TK640-1002
|Resolution:
|6830x4558
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th EBS presents operational readiness to Norwegian Chief of Defense and Chargé d’affaires, a.i. [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT