Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    9th EBS presents operational readiness to Norwegian Chief of Defense and Chargé d’affaires, a.i. [Image 1 of 5]

    9th EBS presents operational readiness to Norwegian Chief of Defense and Chargé d’affaires, a.i.

    ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NORWAY

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen, Norwegian Chief of Defense, exits a bus on the flightline at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 9, 2021. The Norwegian Chief of Defense is the second highest ranking officer in the Norwegian armed forces, only following the king of Norway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 19:07
    Photo ID: 6564494
    VIRIN: 210309-F-TK640-1002
    Resolution: 6830x4558
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th EBS presents operational readiness to Norwegian Chief of Defense and Chargé d’affaires, a.i. [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9th EBS presents operational readiness to Norwegian Chief of Defense and Chargé d’affaires, a.i.
    9th EBS presents operational readiness to Norwegian Chief of Defense and Chargé d’affaires, a.i.
    9th EBS presents operational readiness to Norwegian Chief of Defense and Chargé d’affaires, a.i.
    9th EBS presents operational readiness to Norwegian Chief of Defense and Chargé d’affaires, a.i.
    9th EBS presents operational readiness to Norwegian Chief of Defense and Chargé d’affaires, a.i.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Norway
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Norwegian Chief of Defense
    Chargé d’affaires a.i.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT