An Airmen assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron briefs Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen, Norwegian Chief of Defense, beside a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 9, 2021. Kristoffersen received several briefs from 9th EBS Airmen about Bomber Task Force objectives and B-1 capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6564496
|VIRIN:
|210309-F-TK640-1015
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th EBS presents operational readiness to Norwegian Chief of Defense and Chargé d’affaires, a.i. [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT