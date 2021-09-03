An Airmen assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron briefs Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen, Norwegian Chief of Defense, beside a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 9, 2021. Kristoffersen received several briefs from 9th EBS Airmen about Bomber Task Force objectives and B-1 capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 19:07 Photo ID: 6564496 VIRIN: 210309-F-TK640-1015 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.18 MB Location: ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th EBS presents operational readiness to Norwegian Chief of Defense and Chargé d’affaires, a.i. [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.