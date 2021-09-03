9th EBS presents operational readiness to Norwegian Chief of Defense and Chargé d’affaires, a.i.

An Airmen assigned to the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, right, briefs Richard Riley, Chargé d’affaires, ad interim, at the American Embassy in Oslo, Norway, left, and Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen, Norwegian Chief of Defense, beside a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 9, 2021. Following a tour of a B-1, Riley and Kristoffersen participated in a joint press conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

