Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2

An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, taxis before a mission during Red Flag 21-2, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2021. The F-35A is versatile, high-performance multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US by William Lewis