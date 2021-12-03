An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, taxis before a mission during Red Flag 21-2, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2021. The F-35A is versatile, high-performance multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|03.12.2021
|03.19.2021 10:22
|6563585
|210312-F-UT528-1014
|3533x2090
|2.91 MB
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|4
|3
This work, Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2 [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
