    Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2 [Image 4 of 4]

    Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, taxis before a mission during Red Flag 21-2, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2021. The F-35A is versatile, high-performance multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 10:22
    Photo ID: 6563585
    VIRIN: 210312-F-UT528-1014
    Resolution: 3533x2090
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2 [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

