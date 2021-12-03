An F-16CM fighter jet, assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, takes-off for a Red Flag 21-2 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 12, 2021. Red Flag takes place over the Nevada Test and Training Range and provides the warfighter a flexible, realistic and multidimensional battle space to conduct advanced training of U.S. military services and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 10:23
|Photo ID:
|6563577
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-UT528-1019
|Resolution:
|4118x2571
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Red Flag 21-2 action [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
