    Red Flag 21-2 action [Image 1 of 4]

    Red Flag 21-2 action

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-16CM fighter jet, assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, takes-off for a Red Flag 21-2 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 12, 2021. Red Flag takes place over the Nevada Test and Training Range and provides the warfighter a flexible, realistic and multidimensional battle space to conduct advanced training of U.S. military services and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 21-2 action [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

