Red Flag 21-2 action

An F-16CM fighter jet, assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, takes-off for a Red Flag 21-2 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 12, 2021. Red Flag takes place over the Nevada Test and Training Range and provides the warfighter a flexible, realistic and multidimensional battle space to conduct advanced training of U.S. military services and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

