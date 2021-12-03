Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2

F-35A Lightning II fighter jets assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, taxi before a mission during Red Flag 21-2, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2021. Red Flag was established in 1975 to better prepare our forces for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

Date Taken: 03.12.2021
Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US