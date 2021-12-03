F-35A Lightning II fighter jets assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, taxi before a mission during Red Flag 21-2, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2021. Red Flag was established in 1975 to better prepare our forces for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 10:23
|Photo ID:
|6563584
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-UT528-1016
|Resolution:
|3620x2193
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2 [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
