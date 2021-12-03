Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2 [Image 3 of 4]

    Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    F-35A Lightning II fighter jets assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, taxi before a mission during Red Flag 21-2, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2021. Red Flag was established in 1975 to better prepare our forces for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 10:23
    Photo ID: 6563584
    VIRIN: 210312-F-UT528-1016
    Resolution: 3620x2193
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2 [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag 21-2 action
    Red Flag 21-2 action
    Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2
    Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Las Vegas
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    readiness
    lethality
    62nd Fighter Squadron
    Red Flag Nellis
    F-35A Lightning
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 21-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT