Red Flag 21-2 action

A B-1B Lancer, assigned the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes-off for a Red Flag 21-2 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 8, 2021. A typical Red Flag exercise involves a variety of attack, fighter and bomber aircraft along with combat search and rescue, command and control, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance, aerial refueling, and electronic warfare platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US