A B-1B Lancer, assigned the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes-off for a Red Flag 21-2 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 8, 2021. A typical Red Flag exercise involves a variety of attack, fighter and bomber aircraft along with combat search and rescue, command and control, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance, aerial refueling, and electronic warfare platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 10:24
|Photo ID:
|6563580
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-UT528-1018
|Resolution:
|3608x2042
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Red Flag 21-2 action [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
