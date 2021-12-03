Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Red Flag 21-2 action [Image 2 of 4]

    Red Flag 21-2 action

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer, assigned the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes-off for a Red Flag 21-2 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 8, 2021. A typical Red Flag exercise involves a variety of attack, fighter and bomber aircraft along with combat search and rescue, command and control, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance, aerial refueling, and electronic warfare platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 10:24
    Photo ID: 6563580
    VIRIN: 210312-F-UT528-1018
    Resolution: 3608x2042
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 21-2 action [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag 21-2 action
    Red Flag 21-2 action
    Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2
    Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Las Vegas
    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    28th Bomb Wing
    Ellsworth AFB
    readiness
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-1B Bomber
    Lancer
    AFGSC
    lethality
    37th Bomb Squadron
    Red Flag Nellis
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 21-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT