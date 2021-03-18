Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors, Civilian Mariners Receive COVID-19 Vaccination [Image 6 of 7]

    Sailors, Civilian Mariners Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

    VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordyn Diomede 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    VALLEJO, Calif. (March 18, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kyle Massey, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Capt. Michael Luckett, Land commanding officer, at Mare Island Dry Dock (MIDD), March 18. Land arrived at MIDD in August for a scheduled regular overhaul and corrective maintenance of numerous shipboard systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 01:22
    Photo ID: 6563117
    VIRIN: 210318-N-ZU404-1040
    Resolution: 3580x2558
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: VALLEJO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors, Civilian Mariners Receive COVID-19 Vaccination [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jordyn Diomede, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors, Civilian Mariners Receive COVID-19 Vaccination
    Sailors, Civilian Mariners Receive COVID-19 Vaccination
    Sailors, Civilian Mariners Receive COVID-19 Vaccination
    Sailors, Civilian Mariners Receive COVID-19 Vaccination
    Sailors, Civilian Mariners Receive COVID-19 Vaccination
    Sailors, Civilian Mariners Receive COVID-19 Vaccination
    Sailors, Civilian Mariners Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sailors, Civilian Mariners Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dry dock
    vaccines
    submarine tender
    Mare Island
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT