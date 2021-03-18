Sailors, Civilian Mariners Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

VALLEJO, Calif. (March 18, 2021) – More than 250 Sailors and civilian mariners assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) received their initial COVID-19 vaccinations at the Mare Island Dry Dock, March 18.

In addition to Land Sailors and civilian mariners receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, the ship’s health services department also administered the vaccine to 29 civilian mariners assigned to the Pathfinder-class survey ship USNS Bowditch (T-ARGS 62) and Safeguard-class salvage ship USNS Grasp (T-ARS 51). The medical team is also scheduled to provide vaccines to civilian mariners assigned to the Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship USNS Henson (T-AGS 63).

The Moderna vaccine being administered will require two doses to be fully effective and will decrease the chances of Sailors and civilian mariners contracting the virus in the future.

“The more people that get the vaccine, the less likely anyone is to get COVID-19,” said Capt. Mae Pouget, Land senior medical officer. “This will lead to lower numbers of people in the hospitals and ultimately lower fatalities around the world."

Pouget was one of the first crew members to receive the vaccination. She encourages others to stay healthy and not be afraid to speak up when precautions are being overlooked.

“We need to remember that we’re not out of the woods yet,” she said. “We’re going to have to continue doing these COVID mitigations for a while.”

Land continues taking conservative precautions to continue fighting COVID-19 by focusing on social distancing, the use of face masks, hand washing and daily sanitation of the ship.

“I’m extremely proud of my crew and what they’ve accomplished over the course of the last year,” said Capt. Michael Luckett, Land commanding officer. “Since the start of the pandemic, there have been numerous challenges that we’ve had to tackle as a team and my crew has continued to push forward amid the obstacles the virus has created. I’m excited for this next step, as I believe the vaccine will bring us closer to that sense of normalcy once again. We want to sink COVID and do our part, because with a healthy crew and a healthy Navy we can continue to stay in the fight.”

Land arrived at the Mare Island Dry Dock, located in Vallejo, California, in August for a scheduled regular overhaul and corrective maintenance of numerous shipboard systems.

The ship is one of two Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.

