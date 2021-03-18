Sailors, Civilian Mariners Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

VALLEJO, Calif. (March 18, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joshua Velas, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), prepares to administer the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Command Master Chief Jason Negron, Land command master chief, at Mare Island Dry Dock (MIDD), March 18. Land arrived at MIDD in August for a scheduled regular overhaul and corrective maintenance of numerous shipboard systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

