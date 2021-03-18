Sailors, Civilian Mariners Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

VALLEJO, Calif. (March 18, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joshua Velas, a Sailor assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Myra Torres, also assigned to Land, at Mare Island Dry Dock (MIDD), March 18. Land arrived at MIDD in August for a scheduled regular overhaul and corrective maintenance of numerous shipboard systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Grooman)

