    Near or far, the Michigan National Guard is helping [Image 5 of 5]

    Near or far, the Michigan National Guard is helping

    HOLTON, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    An Airman with the Michigan Air National Guard, currently assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s (MING) COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team Task Force Bronco, gives the COVID-19 vaccine to a Muskegon County resident at a clinic at the American Legion in Holton, Michigan, March 10, 2021. The MING was requested to augment the Muskegon Health Department to administer the vaccine to county residents at two separate clinics that day in the Muskegon County. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 13:44
    Photo ID: 6562407
    VIRIN: 210310-Z-FY465-1103
    Resolution: 3552x4041
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: HOLTON, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Near or far, the Michigan National Guard is helping [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    American Legion
    Muskegon
    Michigan National Guard
    Holton
    COVID-19
    vacciine

