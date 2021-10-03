Near or far, the Michigan National Guard is helping

An Airman with the Michigan Air National Guard, currently assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s (MING) COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team Task Force Bronco, points the way to a COVID-19 vaccine station to a Muskegon County resident at a clinic at the American Legion in Holton, Michigan, March 10, 2021. The MING was requested to augment the Muskegon Health Department to administer the vaccine to county residents at two separate clinics that day in the Muskegon County. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

