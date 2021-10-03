Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Near or far, the Michigan National Guard is helping [Image 3 of 5]

    Near or far, the Michigan National Guard is helping

    MUSKEGON, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    An Airman with the Michigan Air National Guard, currently assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s (MING) COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team Task Force Bronco, talks to a Muskegon resident at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Mercy Health Urgent Care Hackley Campus in Muskegon, Michigan, March 10, 2021. The MING was requested to help augment the Muskegon Health Department to administer the vaccine to county residents at two separate clinics that day in the Muskegon County. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 13:44
    Photo ID: 6562405
    VIRIN: 210310-Z-FY465-1047
    Resolution: 4584x3505
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: MUSKEGON, MI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Near or far, the Michigan National Guard is helping [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    vaccine
    Muskegon
    Michigan National Guard
    Holton
    COVID-19
    Mercy Health Urgent Care Hackley Campus

