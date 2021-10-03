An Airman with the Michigan Air National Guard, currently assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s (MING) COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team Task Force Bronco, talks to a Muskegon resident at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Mercy Health Urgent Care Hackley Campus in Muskegon, Michigan, March 10, 2021. The MING was requested to help augment the Muskegon Health Department to administer the vaccine to county residents at two separate clinics that day in the Muskegon County. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 13:44 Photo ID: 6562405 VIRIN: 210310-Z-FY465-1047 Resolution: 4584x3505 Size: 8.1 MB Location: MUSKEGON, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Near or far, the Michigan National Guard is helping [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.