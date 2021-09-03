Near or far, the Michigan National Guard is helping

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jody Nitz, a cardio pulmonary laboratory technician, assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s (MING) COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team Task Force Bronco, gives the COVID-19 vaccine to a Muskegon resident at a clinic at the Mercy Health Urgent Care Hackley Campus in Muskegon, Michigan, March 9, 2021. The MING was requested to augment the Muskegon Health Department to administer vaccine to county residents. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

Date Taken: 03.09.2021
Location: MUSKEGON, MI, US