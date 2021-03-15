104th Fighter Squadron participates in Combat Hammer Utah

(Left to right) Tech. Sgt. Jacob Mollenhauer, 175th Maintenance Squadron, readies an A-10 Thunderbolt II for Lt. Col. Daniel Griffin, 104th Fighter Squadron, March 15, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 104th FS, part of the Maryland Air National Guard, visited Hill March 9-18 to participate in a Weapons System Evaluation Program known as Combat Hammer. During the exercise, Airmen evaluate every aspect of air-to-ground weapons employment, from building and loading munitions, to aircraft and pilot performance hitting targets on the Utah Test and Training Range. (U.S Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

