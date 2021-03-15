Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Squadron participates in Combat Hammer Utah [Image 6 of 8]

    104th Fighter Squadron participates in Combat Hammer Utah

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A pilot attached to the 104th Fighter Squadron taxis an A-10 Thunderbolt II before a training sortie March 15, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 104th FS, part of the Maryland Air National Guard, visited Hill March 9-18 to participate in a Weapons System Evaluation Program known as Combat Hammer. During the exercise, Airmen evaluate every aspect of air-to-ground weapons employment, from building and loading munitions, to aircraft and pilot performance hitting targets on the Utah Test and Training Range. (U.S Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 11:59
    VIRIN: 210315-F-LS255-0015
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    This work, 104th Fighter Squadron participates in Combat Hammer Utah [Image 8 of 8], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill AFB
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Utah
    Combat Hammer
    104th Fighter Squadron
    UTTR

